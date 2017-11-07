Naza Kia offering flood relief programme for customers in Northern region

Posted on 7 November 2017 - 06:44pm Last updated on 7 November 2017 - 07:38pm

PETALING JAYA: Naza Kia Malaysia, the official distributor of KIA vehicles in Malaysia is offering a flood relief programme for their customers in the Northern region in light of the recent flash floods.

From today until 31st Dec, Kia car owners affected by the flash flood can send their vehicle to any authorised Kia outlets in the Northern region for free vehicle inspection and professional advice.

Naza Kia Malaysia is also offering a discount of up to 50% for genuine Kia parts replacement as well as discounted labour rates, subjected to the degree of damage incurred on the vehicle.

This flood relief programme is only available for Kia vehicles uninsured for natural disasters.

Meanwhile, car owners can take the following safety precautions to prevent major damage to their vehicles:

1.Do not attempt to start your vehicle or turn on the ignition switch.

2.Manually unlock your vehicle's doors using the key to avoid failure of electronic parts from remote alarm usage.

3.Immediately disconnect the negative battery terminal to prevent electricity flow within your vehicle.

4.Lodge a police report and inform your insurance company.

5.Remove valuables from your vehicle before manually locking your vehicle.

6.Make arrangements to tow your vehicle to the nearest Naza Kia service centre for inspection.