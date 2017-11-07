N.Sembilan govt allocates RM6 million to repair Seremban market

SEREMBAN: The Negri Sembilan government has allocated RM6 million to repair and upgrade the upper floor of the Seremban General Market which was affected by a fire on Sept 9.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the government had appointed a company with a good track record in the list of the Public Works Department and Seremban Municipal Council (MPS) to undertake the repair work.

"The state government decided to appoint the company through the direct award because if it were to appoint via the tender system, it would take a longer time to repair the market.

"I am confident that with the integrity of the company appointed, work would be carried out well and it is expected to be ready in June next year," he told reporters after presenting a contribution of RM1,500 each to 304 traders at the Seremban General Market that was affected by the fire, here today.

Also present were MPS president Datuk Abd Halim Abd Latif, State Exco for Public Utility, Cooperatives and Consumerism Datuk Abu Ubaidah Redza, State Exco for Plantations, Human Resources and New Villages Datuk L Manickam, and Negeri Sembilan MCA Liaison Chairman Datuk Seri Dr Lim Chin Fui.

Mohamad said 292 stalls would be built on the upper floor of the market which previously accommodated the food court, shops selling clothes and fruits.

The ground floor of the building which previously sold wet products had been upgraded in 2009 at a cost of RM7 million.

"The Seremban General Market is the pulse of the town and what I observe is that it provides a meeting place for the elderly group to meet their friends.

"So, I urge the MPS to look for the allocation to provide an escalator to facilitate the elderly group, especially in going up to the upper floor and to go shopping," he added. — Bernama