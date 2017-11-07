Number of flood victims in Penang rises to 7,294 at noon

GEORGE TOWN: The number of flood victims evacuated to relief centres in Penang has increased to 7,294 people from 1,774 families as of noon from 6,080 people from 1,572 families this morning.

A police flood operations room spokesman said up till noon today, all of the victims were placed at 50 relief centres in four districts in the state.

"A total of 4,032 flood victims are housed in 22 relief centres in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) and 3,163 people in 26 relief centres in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT).

"In Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS), four people are still staying at a relief centre and 21 people in Timur Laut remain at a relief centre as of noon," he said here today.

Several roads in SPU that closed this morning remained close to traffic, including Jalan Lahar Yooi-Sungai Dua, Lahar Yooi-Padang Menora, Jalan Pokok Tampang and Jalan Padang Tonsun.

The spokesman said water level in several areas affected by floods had began to recede and the residents were returning to their homes to clean their houses.

The weather in Penang at noon today is sunny.

So far the floods in Penang, described as the worst in the state's history, had claimed seven lives. — Bernama