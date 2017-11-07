PM attends briefing on Penang floods

Posted on 7 November 2017 - 11:59am Last updated on 7 November 2017 - 02:36pm

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak arrived at Seberang Perai Tengah District and Land Office here at 10.40am today for a briefing on the floods in Penang.

He was given updates on the situation by Penang state secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus.

The Prime Minister was also briefed by Penang Drainage and Irrigation Department director Sabri Abdul Mulukon on the causes and short term remedy undertaken by the state.

He will head to Kampung Tanjung Putus in Permatang Pauh and Masjid Nyior Sebatang in Tasek Gelugor to visit the affected residents.

The prime minister was also accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor. — Bernama