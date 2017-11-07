Police smash family-run drug lab in Klang

Posted on 7 November 2017 - 05:37pm Last updated on 7 November 2017 - 09:07pm

KLANG: Three members of a family were among five people detained after police busted a drug processing laboratory operating in a three-storey house at Taman Botanik here.

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said the suspects aged between 18 and 53 were detained in separate locations following surveillance and intelligence information.

"An anti-narcotics operation was initiated by the South Klang narcotics criminal investigation department (NCID). Four suspects were nabbed in a restaurant in Pandamaran last Thursday.

"Following interrogation, another suspect was nabbed at Taman Sejati in Klang," he told reporters at the district police headquarters here today.

Shamsul Amar said the arrests then led the investigators to raid a three-storey house in Bandar Botanic, Klang.

"During the raid, police seized several drug processing apparatus and 3.85kg syabu oil worth RM110,000.

"Checks revealed that three suspects were related - a father, son and his son-in-law. Meanwhile, the remaining two suspects were their associates," he added.

Shamsul elaborated that the house is a rented house with RM2,000 being paid monthly.

"The drugs were meant for local consumption and we are still ascertaining where the group got their laboratory apparatus to process the drugs. We also seized four vehicles and four gold rings worth RM450,000," he said.

The suspects are currently under remand and the case is being Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Shamsul said six Sabahan were nabbed for their involvement in a series of break-ins at shops in Bukit Tinggi here.

"The arrests were made following a police report about five shop break-in cases lodged by a group of traders accompanied by a Klang assemblyman on Oct 30," he said.

The district CID team detained six Sabahans in the early week of this month.

The suspects will be investigated under Prevention of Crime Act (Poca).

On another case, Shamsul Amar also revealed that police have detained the main suspect behind the incident where two Taman Sri Andalas residents were attacked by a group of assailants following a minor accident on Sunday night.

"The suspect in his 20s was detained at 1.30pm today. The suspect is a tow truck operator from Port Klang," he said.

In the 9.45pm incident, an off-duty policeman attached to Selangor police contingent was forced to fire a shot in self-defence during the fracas.

The incident was triggered following an accident involving a couple who crashed their car into the policeman's neighbour's car, which was parked in front of the policeman's house.

The policeman, in his late 40's was alerted about the accident and went out to see what had happened.

Some 15 men then approached the scene and started attacking the neighbour and the policeman.

The situation forced the policeman to fire a warning shot which made the assailants flee.