Power outage index in Sabah drops 89.2% in 2016

KUALA LUMPUR: Various initiatives have been taken to reduce power outage in Sabah, which have seen the state's System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) dropped 89.2% last year compared to 2009.

Energy, Green Technology and Water Minister Datuk Seri Maximus Johnity Ongkili said among the short-term initiatives were the setting up of the task force to reduce the SAIDI value in Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan and Labuan, as well as the implementation of Sabah SAIDI 100 Lab.

"The Lab is aimed at studying and identifying issues relating to electricity supply in Sabah to achieve the government's target to reduce the SAIDI value, which indicates power outage in minutes per customer, to 100 minutes by 2020," he said during the Ministers' Question Time at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

Ongkili said this in reply to Datuk Raime Unggi (BN–Tenom) who wanted to know the short- and long-term measures taken by the government to reduce power outage in Sabah.

He said among the long-term measures were the setting up of the Sabah Electricity Supply Task Force to implement electricity supply projects in Sabah and Labuan.

The minister said grants totalling RM2.22 billion had also been approved for the implementation of 57 projects involving power generation components, delivery, distribution, post-blackout and hydro-electric research for the period between 2015 and 2020.

"Also for the development of the 300-megawatt (MW) combined cycle gas engine power plant in Sandakan and the implementation of the Southern Link project involving the construction of 275kV transmission line covering a distance of 390 km from Kalumpatang to Sipitang," he said.

Ongkili added that 41 of the projects worth RM1.41 billion were currently underway and five of them were expected to be completed by end of this year. — Bernama