Power tariff hike old news: KeTTHA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water (KeTTHA) today refuted the statement "Hike in Power Tariffs to Protect Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) from Losses – Najib Razak" that went viral on social media.

KeTTHA secretary-general Datuk Seri Ir Dr Zaini Ujang said in a statement today that the news was incorrect and had caused confusion among the general public.

"The statement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, was an old statement, dated May 16, 2014.

"KeTTHA has also contacted the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to take immediate action," he said. — Bernama