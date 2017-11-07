RM10 to meet Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan on Jan 6

KUALA LUMPUR: By purchasing tickets priced between RM10 and RM30, Tamil film fans will have the opportunity to meet Tamil film stars Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan in a special programme scheduled to take place at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil on Jan 6.

MyEvents International group chief executive officer Shahul Hameed Dawood said over 30,000 Tamil film fans were expected to flock to the stadium for the programme, Natchathira Vizha 2018, which would see the gathering of over 300 local and southern Indian artistes and entertainment industry players.

"Nachathira Vizha 2018 is a festival involving Indian artistes who will be singing and dancing and even participating in cricket and football matches," he told Bernama.

Apart from famous actors like Surya, Vishal, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Tamanna, Mohal Lal, Nagarjuna and Mammooty, six Indian music directors – Harris Jayaraj, Anirudh Ravichandran, Srikanth Deva, GV Prakash, Tamman and Imman – and singers such as Karthik, Haricharan, Swetha Mohan, Ranjith, Naresh Iyer and Chinmayee, will also enliven the programme.

The event will be organised by Southern Indian Artistes Association with the cooperation from MyEvents International and support from Malaysia Major Events, a subsidiary of Malaysian Tourism and Culture Ministry. — Bernama