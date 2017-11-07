Several NGO launch Rohingya humanitarian mission tour

KUALA LUMPUR: Several non-government organisations (NGO) today launched a humanitarian mission tour to raise awareness of Malaysians on the sufferings of the Rohingya community.

Among the NGO involved were Artistes Association of Malaysia, Malaysian Community Care Foundation, Kasih Tauhid Foundation and Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisation (MAPIM).

MAPIM president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said the tour was conducted to deliver a humanitarian message and collect donations to help the Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

"Fifty high-powered motorcycles to be involved in the tour will head north from Kuala Lumpur on Dec 1 and then ride south, before ending in Putrajaya.

"At the end of the ride, we will deliver a letter of support from the people of Malaysia to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak in Putrajaya," he told reporters at a ceremony to launch the tour at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

The humanitarian crisis in the Rakhine region in Myanmar escalated since Aug with many Rohingya entering Bangladesh everyday, resulting in many refugee camps set up.

So far the actual number of Rohingya refugees could not be confirmed but many claimed there were more than one million Rohingya refugees. — Bernama