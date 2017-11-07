Shafie called again to give statement to MACC

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) has been called again by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to give his statement over another corruption case.

Warisan vice-president Junz Wong, when contacted, said Shafie, the former Rural and Regional Development Minister, arrived at the MACC office here about 10am yesterday and left at 2.30pm.

"It's true (Shafie was called again by the MACC). But Shafie went there only as a witness for another alleged corruption case. He left the MACC office after giving his statement," said Wong.

Meanwhile, Shafie's counsel, Martin Tommy, when contacted, said Shafie was only giving a statement as a witness in a corruption case involving a project of a public tertiary institution in Sabah.

On Oct 27, Shafie was released on bail of RM100,000 with a deposit of RM80,000 after his seven days of remand by the MACC ended.

Shafie was arrested by the MACC on Oct 19 to assist in the investigation into alleged embezzlement of rural development funds in Sabah amounting to RM1.5 billion. — Bernama