Stay on high alert

THE flood that paralysed Penang and Kedah is a wake up call that nature can inflicts damage far more than we can imagine. Other states have to be put on high alert as residual rainfall from Vietnam may be blown our way. It means every agencies entrusted with rescue efforts must stay ready to help while homes prone to floods must be ready to evacuate within short notice.

We are happy to note the positive response when a desperate call was made to the deputy prime minister, Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi by Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng to seek assistance from the army in rescue efforts.

The Penang state government realised it was not in the position to act to that level of efficiency and effectiveness due to limited resourcesthat a call on that early morning was met with a positive response.

We are also happy to note that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was also concerned over the catastrophic phenomenon in the north, particularly Penang, regardless of the tense political climate before the GE 14 at the moment, which has to be called by August next year. He said the federal government will help regardless whether the state asked for help or not.

That's an act of grace and magnanimity of heart to respond in the midst of a natural disaster regardless of their political affiliations.

More and massive work is expected when the floods have subsided which means decisive and corrective actions have to be taken by the powers that be on how to tackle the issues. Every stakeholder must be represented at the table to deliberate on what needs to be put in place to better handle natural disasters.

Dr Tan Eng Bee

Kajang