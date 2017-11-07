Takaful Malaysia donates RM100k to help flood victims

PETALING JAYA: Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Berhad today contributed RM100,000 to theSun Cares Fund in aid of flood victims in Penang.

The monetary donation will be utilised to supplement the resources of theSun which is planning a relief mission for the disaster in the northern region this weekend.

"At Takaful Malaysia, we always believe in supporting our local community through charity activities as responsible corporate conduct is a fundamental principle of our company," said Takaful Malaysia Group CEO Datuk Seri Mohamed Hassan Kamil.

"We truly understand how devastating the impact can be on the livelihoods of the flood victims struggling to cope with the floods as there would definitely be a direct financial impact on them," he said.

"As such, we are privileged and honoured to step forward and make a contribution that will be used to provide immediate relief to help affected families recover in the wake of the unprecedented natural disaster."

"This is our way of continuing our proud legacy in uplifting the lives of the unfortunate and we hope that our contribution will help to ease their burden," Mohamed Hassan added.

He stressed that at Takaful Malaysia, corporate social responsibility (CSR) has always been an integral aspect of its corporate initiatives and the company is always looking out for opportunities to contribute to the community under its CSR umbrella, 'Takaful myJalinan Kasih'.

In 2015, Takaful Malaysia had also contributed RM150,000 to theSun Cares Fund to supplement resources used for disaster relief operations in aid of flood victims in the East Coast.

theSun had distributed over RM300,000 worth of aid to flood victims in Pahang, Kelantan and Perak in 2015.