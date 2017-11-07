UK politician found dead after misconduct claims

LONDON: UK politician Carl Sargeant (pix) was found dead Tuesday just days after resigning over misconduct allegations as part of a wider harassment scandal embroiling parliament, police said.

Sargeant's body was found on Tuesday morning at an address in Connah's Quay in north Wales, the local police said.

The force said his death was not being treated as suspicious, while the Press Association news agency said Sargeant was understood to have committed suicide.

The former Welsh government minister resigned on Nov 3 and was suspended from the Labour party after he was informed of allegations against him.

Sargeant was one of a number of British politicians to have faced allegations of misconduct in recent weeks, prompting party leaders to introduce new safeguards for parliamentary staff on Monday.

His family said he was "the glue that bound us together" and "the most kind and caring husband, father, son and friend".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted he was "deeply shocked to hear of the terrible news about Carl Sargeant. My thoughts and profound sympathy are with his family and friends".

The National Assembly for Wales cancelled all business at the 60-seat regional government following the announcement.

"We will all want to gather our thoughts before paying proper tribute to him over the coming days," said the Assembly's presiding officer Elin Jones. — AFP