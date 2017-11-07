THE MOVIE begins in Agra, India, where young prison clerk Abdul Karim (Ali) is chosen as one of a pair of Indian men to be sent to England to present to Queen Victoria (Dench) on her Golden Jubilee, a mohur – a minted coin.

On arrival in England, Abdul and his shorter countryman, Mohammed (Adeel Akhtar), soon experience culture shock, with the latter expressing disgust at the distant land, his feelings ­reflecting the political atmosphere in India at that time.

The are both instructed not to look at or speak to the queen and are reminded that their duty is to just present the mohur to her majesty, but Abdul's efficacious persona draws a gaze from her, where the seeds of friendship are sown.

The Indian pair – known to the royal ­household as the "Hindus", ­despite being Muslim – have their stay ­extended, in ­response to the queen's interest in Abdul.

The pair soon forms an unlikely companionship, with Abdul ­ultimately becoming her 'munshi', teaching her about his culture and the Quran, and how to speak Urdu.

As their friendship flourishes, the household – including her son Bertie, the Prince of Wales (Izzard) – grow resentful, and try to get rid of the perplexing munshi.

Based on Shrabani Basu's book, The Extraordinary True Story of the Queen's Closest Confidant, the film elicits feelings of joy with a tinge of sadness, highlighting the unique pair's bond.

The contrasting reactions from Queen Victoria and her household to something foreign and different – in this case, Indian culture – also serve as a reminder that we should approach unfamiliar issues with ­curiosity and an open mind, instead of judgment and prejudice.

Dench and Ali truly have on-screen chemistry, successfully evoking an intimate mother-son connection that is not only moving, but also ­believable.

This historical movie gives a heartfelt glimpse of how Queen Victoria and Abdul's almost-­forgotten, but ultimately formidable, ­relationship came to be.