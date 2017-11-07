Water levels in TNB's dams are safe

KUALA LUMPUR: The water level at all Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) dams in the Peninsula are within safe levels, although heavy rain hit the northern states.

"The controlled water release has been conducted according to the procedure. This is to ensure the operation of the dams is normal and safe," said TNB Senior General Manager (Asset Operation), Generation Division, Roslan Abd Rahman.

He said, therefore the public was advised not to spread any false information to avoid panic which might lead to a worse situation.

"Even though the weather condition is improving for now, but we will continue to monitor all of our dams from time to time," he said.

The TNB hydroelectric dams are Cameron Highlands Power Stations in Pahang; Sungai Perak Power Stations in Perak; and Kenyir Power Stations in Terengganu.

Roslan added, TNB with cooperation between the government agencies and communities around the dams area had conducted the emergency response exercises last month.

The exercises aimed to update communication between TNB and related agencies, preparations to face any disaster and to test the level of effectiveness of the Emergency and Safety Plan at every dam. — Bernama