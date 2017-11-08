Bank Negara to update Sarawakians on finance needs

KUCHING: Sarawakians will not be left out of the changes, improvements, products and services available to them at financial institutions.

This endeavour comes with Bank Negara here hosting the three-day Finance Carnival (Karnival Kewangan) in collaboration with financial institutions from Nov 24-26 at the CityONE Exhibition Centre.

This maiden carnival will serve as a one-stop platform providing a unique opportunity for Sarawakians and the business community to increase their knowledge on financial services, financial management literacy and consumer protection provided for by the industry.

The carnival will be officiated by the Sarawak Chief Minister of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari Openg and Bank Negara Governor Muhammad Ibrahim on Nov 24.

Head of Bank Negara here Puan Rosnani Mahamad Zain, said: "The Bank Negara initiative is in collaboration with over 40 financial service providers, associations and agencies and is tailored to raise the level of public awareness on financial matters."

This, she said, would in the immediate short term, empower Sarawakians to make informed decisions when it comes to their personal financial management.

"The carnival aims to empower the business community and Sarawakians, in particular, the young adults to equip themselves, with knowledge on smart money management, responsible borrowing, smart use of credit cards, and making sound investment decisions", she said at a media briefing as a prelude to the carnival proper at Bank Negara here recently.

Up to 12 major commercial banks and leading insurance companies will be taking part at the carnival including the recently launched Development Bank of Sarawak (DBOS).

The three-day carnival will feature over 60 booths offering a variety of finance-related products and services. This includes assistance in loan options and applications, financial counselling and dispute resolution services, consumer and investor rights checking of financial records and printing of credit reports (CCRIS), debt management advice (by AKPK and the Small Debt Resolution Scheme), insurance/takaful and financing investments.

"Small businesses and SMEs are set to benefit from this programme, through pocket talks and from experts all under one roof offering advice on positive financial decisions, scheme options and securing funds."

A similar carnival was held for Sabahans in Kota Kinabalu earlier this year and was well received.

The general public, families, youth and elders will have fun learning about financial management through the carnival's 'edutainment' sessions which will be packed with interactive games, quizzes, chaperoned with a mini-concert staged by local artists with attractive gifts and prizes worth up to RM150,000 up for grabs.

Also present at the media briefing today were: Mr Abdul Malek Abdullah, Regional Head of Bank Islam, Mr Nasir Khan, Chairman Association of Bank Sarawak, Mr Chua Ko Onn, Regional Secretary, Association of Bank Sarawak, Mr Tommy Li Chiau Tong, President Pertubuhan Insuran Sarawak, Bob (Meldrick Udos), band member of At Adau, DJ Adi (Adi Hamiz bin Johar) and DJ Ardin (Sharbarudin bin Abu Bakar) from Cats FM.

Admission to the carnival is free and open to the public from 10 am to 10pm. For more information on Karnival Kewangan Sarawak 2017, please visit www.karnivalkewangan.com.my