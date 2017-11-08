BN regrets mistake in 2018 Expenditure Budget Book

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) regretted the negligence of the state government over the mistakes in the printing of details in the 2018 Selangor Estimated Expenditure Book.

Selangor BN State Assemblymen Co-ordinator, Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan said the mistakes in the details of the revenue estimates for 2018 including involving the allocation of the Malaysian Road Records Information System (Marris) should not have taken place especially in an important document on the expenditure of the state government.

"Today, the state government issues us a notice conceding there was regret there. I am of the opinion such mistakes should not have been allowed because it involves an important document.

"I feel the regret shows a prima facie case..clear proof of lack of care and inefficiency in the handling of this budget. Doubts surface when corrections are made," he told a media conference in the lobby of the Selangor State Assembly here today.

Earlier, before the sitting started, all elected representatives were handed notices of regret and a renewal schedule of the details for the Estimated Revenue for 2018.

On his part, Permatang State Assemblyman Datuk Sulaiman Abdul Razak said the mistakes which were non-compliance of the constitution could result in the 2018 Selangor Budget not being approved.

He said, based on Article 97 of the Federal Constitution, all state government revenues from any source must be entered into the consolidated fund.

"We cannot accept this matter by declaring regret because this is a major negligence on the part of the state government. I am confident the state government only realised the matter after it was raised by the Batang Kali State Assemblyman (Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan) and declared regret," he said.

In this regard, he lauded any non-government organisation (NGO) reporting the matter to the authorities such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) so that an investigation could be conducted.

Yesterday, when debating the 2018 Selangor Budget, Mat Nadzari urged the state government to declare the amount of allocation received for Marris since 2012.

This was following the non-state government revenue allocation account not recording receipt of Marris' money whilst the federal government channelled an allocation of between RM400 million to RM500 million a year. — Bernama