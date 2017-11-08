Cops looking for couple who splashed MPSJ officer with harmful liquid

Posted on 8 November 2017 - 05:07pm Last updated on 8 November 2017 - 06:14pm

SERDANG: Police are looking for a couple who lashed out at a Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) officer and splashed an unknown irritant liquid on him after their haphazardly parked car was clamped in Bandar Puteri Puchong on Tuesday.

Serdang police chief ACP Megat Mohamad Aminuddin Megat Alias said today that the enforcement officer and a colleague were on duty at about 12.4pm when they spotted the white Honda Civic which was not parked in a parking lot near a restaurant on Jalan Puteri 1/4.

He said the enforcement officer proceeded to clamp a wheel of the car and moments later a man and his wife showed up.

Megat Mohamad Aminuddin said the couple was allegedly aggressive and scolded the officer before the man splashed the liquid on the officer's face.

He said the officer told police that there was a burning sensation in his eyes and his vision was blurry.

He added the officer also suffered breathing difficulties.

It is learnt that the couple fled the scene soon after leaving their car behind.

Megat Mohamad Aminuddin said investigations are ongoing to trace the couple and determine the liquid that was used in the attack.

He urged witnesses and those with information on the couple to contact police.

In a separate case, Megat Mohamad Aminuddin said a newborn baby boy was found abandoned in the prayer room at a petrol station at Taman Equine, Seri Kembangan at about 7.30am today.

He said a passer-by spotted the baby who was wrapped in cloth and left inside a paper bag.

He said the child was sent to the Serdang Hospital where doctors found the boy to be healthy.

Police urged those with information on the parents of the baby to alert Serdang police.