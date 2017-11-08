Express bus drivers to be compelled to obtain driver card next year

KUALA LUMPUR: Starting next year, all express bus drivers will be compelled to obtain a driver card, while drivers of other bus classes will be allowed to obtain the card in stages until 2019.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the drivers, however, would have to undergo a more effective screening process before they could be recognised as bus drivers and hence, obtain the card, which to be issued by the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD).

"The implementation of this regulation will enable the SPAD to carry out a stricter background screening of the drivers, with the cooperation from other enforcement agencies, including the police and the Road Transport Department.

"The driver card will only be issued to drivers who comply with all the requirements set by SPAD, including having good health and free of drugs and criminal records," she said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2018 at the policy level for the Prime Minister's Department at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here today.

Nancy said drivers who were found to have violated any traffic regulations could be suspended and have their cards cancelled and be compelled to undergo refreshment training for improvement. — Bernama