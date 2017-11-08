Fuel prices rise again

Posted on 8 November 2017 - 06:38pm Last updated on 8 November 2017 - 09:43pm

PETALING JAYA: Fuel pump prices are up from this midnight. RON95 is up by seven sen, RON97 by six sen and diesel by three sen.

RON95 will be priced at RM2.31 per litre, RON97 at RM2.60 per litre. Diesel will retail at RM2.20 per litre.

The prices are effective from Nov 9-15