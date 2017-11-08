Govt knows best when it's in constant dialogue with rakyat: Salleh

KUALA LUMPUR: The government, including the civil service and elected lawmakers, will only know what is best when it is in constant dialogue with the 'rakyat', especially youths, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak.

He said this is true not just in Malaysia's context but is also applicable just about anywhere, be it in advanced nations or developing countries.

"The old adage that the government knows best is no longer applicable in the present day," he said after the soft launch of the 2nd Kuala Lumpur International Youth Discourse (KLIYD) 2017 here today.

Salleh said the KLIYD 2017, which will be held on Dec 3 at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC), would provide a vital platform for leaders to listen to and digest the hopes and aspirations of young professionals, university students, non-governmental organisation (NGO) leaders and budding entrepreneurs.

He said the government must be able to be open and listen to the diverse views "as democracy is the key to how we manage our differences".

"Democracy means the ability of the government to ensure that every segment of the population is able to contribute ideas, may be it is not in line with the present government ideas, but at least it is important to us to engage, to listen, and they also must have the opportunity to listen to our side.

"Thus, I am happy to see the KLIYD, with the theme 'Embracing Total Security: Why It Matters' evolve into an open network where youths and decision-makers debate, refine and comprehend each other's perspective in shaping policies to meet present-day challenges, "he said.

Salleh said these global challenges were as varied as could be from the personal and national security to food production and climate change.

"And just as the challenges are many as they are different, so are the viewpoints on resolving them, which is why the KLIYD 2017 is important to accommodate and find the synergy between the different or diverse opinions so that we can formulate solutions that resonate with the needs of people," he said.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had agreed to officiate this year's KLIYD where he would outline a key blueprint to nurture and sustain the empowerment of youths. — Bernama