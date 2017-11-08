Guan Eng: Meteorological Dept need to improve forecasting ability for bad weather

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has called on the Meteorological Department to improve its forecasting capabilities following the floods which had overwhelmed Penang.

Lim said there was a need to offer quicker and accurate forecasting in view of the changing weather patterns and the ill effects that it possess.

"Penang only allegedly received a distress warning at 9.30pm on Saturday just when the rainstorm had begun getting heavier.

"Nothing could have prevented Penang from becoming flooded due to the unique storm system which drenched the state on Sunday."

But what Penang needs is an early warning system so the state and federal sides can mobilise their resources quicker to help those stricken by the rising waters, Lim told a press conference today.

Lim also said that the state will be addressing all the safety concerns step by step as the impact of the floods was spread throughout the state.

It included fears over landslides, recovery work, clean up work, traffic congestion, road repairs, adequate amenities at flood relief centres and inspection of properties damaged by the floods.

He also assured foreign investors, the expatriate and local residents that the state was taking the necessary remedial steps to ensure that the infrastructure was cleaned up so things can get back to normal fast.

In another development, Lim said that the reasons for last Sunday's flooding were attributed to three elements.

"It is a triple whammy - the first was because Sungai Muda's banks in Kedah spilt over and flooded Penang; the second was the record rainfall and thirdly the unusual winds which blew at 40mph."

The three elements combined to cause the worst flooding in history, Lim declared.

It was also learnt that access to Penang Hill will be restricted for at least two weeks as the Penang Island City Council workers work around the clock to remove heaps of red earth which fell on the rail track.

A landslide disrupted the rail service up to the tourism landmark on Sunday.

Lim said that it will take time, but urged for full public cooperation to ensure that Penang can bounce back to normal soon.