IRB denies sending email asking for info on bank account

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has denied sending an email asking the public to disclose the details of their bank accounts to refund excess payment of income tax.

"The IRB has never sent such emails because the bank account information will be obtained through a declaration by taxpayers when they complete the Income Tax Return Form each year.

"The tax refunds are credited to the taxpayers' account via Electronic Fund Transfer, Tax Refund Voucher, Cross Cheque or Telegraphic Transfer, for those who are abroad, " said a statement issued by the IRB Communication Division.

The syndicate used fake email of the CEO of IRB and member of the board, complete with the official logos of banking institutions.

The IRB advised the public to check the authenticity of the e-mail because every official email from IRB will use the '@ hasil.gov.my' email domain.

The public can check via the IRB Careline at 1800-88-5436 or call the IRB's branches whose phone numbers can be found at the official website www.hasil.gov.my. — Bernama