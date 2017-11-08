Mercy Malaysia delivers aid to Penang flood victims

GEORGE TOWN: Aid organisation Mercy Malaysia has been on the ground in the past 72 hours in Penang to provide assistance to parties affected by the floods.

To date, 600 families have received aid in the form of hygiene kits, mattresses and blankets with free medical services, said Mercy executive director Amran Mahzan.

In a statement, he said he noticed that many Penang folk were left unprepared as floods were never a common occurrence here and on the mainland of Seberang Prai.

"Places that have never experienced floods before suddenly found themselves inundated with it. On Sunday, more than 4,000 people needed to be evacuated to safe grounds. As soon as news broke, Mercy Malaysia deployed its Penang chapter to conduct an assessment into the immediate needs."

Mercy dispatched, for starters, 500 hygiene kits to four flood relief centres on Monday, and yesterday, mats and blankets were distributed to 100 families in two evacuation centres and in some homes where families have returned.

A medical team has also set up base last night at the Desa Puri evacuation centre to support the Health Ministry's efforts to ensure that all victims receive health care.

Desa Puri was identified as one of the worst hit areas in Penang with houses submerged to the roof after the rivers overflowed.

This organisation is also working with various government agencies, other non-governmental organisations and local communities on post-flood recovery initiatives.