Minister proposes allowance for Rukun Tetangga patrol volunteers

KUALA LUMPUR: A minister today proposed that people who participate in the Voluntary Patrol Scheme under the Rukun Tetangga neighbourhood watch be given an allowance.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said these people worked during the day and joined the patrol scheme usually from about midnight to 4am.

"As such, I propose that the government pay an allowance to these volunteers as they participate in the scheme voluntarily to maintain peace and security in a locality," he said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PAS-Rantau Panjang) on whether any incentive or allowance was given to these volunteers.

Kurup said the government was concerned over the important role and safety of the volunteers who participated in the Rukun Tetangga neighbourhood watch patrols.

He said 5,004 voluntary patrol schemes had been established in Rukun Tetangga neighbourhood watch areas in the country, and these volunteers had managed to handle 7,490 criminal cases. — Bernama