Nada raids drug den after revelation on social media

SUNGAI PETANI: The National Anti-Drugs Agency (Nada) raided a drug den in a forest near Kampung Pegawai, Tikam Batu near here yesterday following a video of the location which went viral on social media.

Kuala Muda Nada head, Shamshuri Yusoff said a total of 10 male addicts, aged between 20 and 70, were detained in the 10am raid.

"The (video of the) drug den has gone viral over the past one week after it was posted by a father whose child had been involved in substance abuse.

"We also believe that the area had been turned into a location for drug packaging following the discovery of many straws," he said in a statement here today.

Shamshuri said the suspects, all of whom were tested positive for opiates and methamphetamine, were taken to the Kuala Muda Nada office for further action.

The cases were being investigated under Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983, he added. — Bernama