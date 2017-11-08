Only one relief centre with 213 evacuees open in Kedah

ALOR STAR: Only one flood relief centre with 213 evacuees remained open in Kedah as of 4pm today, the others having been closed as more evacuees returned to their homes.

The centre was the Rakan Sukan hall in Mukim Ayer Puteh, Pendang, said State Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Zul Khairi Shamsuddin.

Two relief centres, the Taman Setia Budi hall in Kuala Muda and the Kampung Baru Jemerli surau in Kulim, were closed by 4pm, he said. — Bernama