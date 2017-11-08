Over 2,000 candidates of 2017 SRAI achieve straight A in Perak

IPOH: A total of 2,041 candidates of the 2017 Sijil Rendah Agama Islam (SRAI) in Perak achieved As in all six subjects, an increase of three per cent compared to 1,701 candidates last year.

State Islamic Religious Affairs, Islamic Education and Personality Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Nizar Zakaria said 1,194 candidates managed to obtain 5A's, 1,277 candidates obtained 4A's, 1,447 candidates (3A's), 1,847 candidates (2A's) and 2,213 candidates (1A's).

"Meanwhile 1,280 candidates did not get any A and 876 candidates did not reach the required level in all subjects," he said in a press conference to announce the 2017 SRAI results, here today.

Mohd Nizar said based on the average grade of achievement by a district in the state, Parit Buntar district achieved the best achievement with an overall average grade of 1.62 points.

Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat (SRAA) At-Taufiqiah, Kampung Melayu Bali, Tronoh in Batu Gajah emerged as the best school while Ahmad Sya'rawawi Ahmad Syukri from SRAA Nurul Khairiah, Taman Lela, Kamunting was the best student in the state, he said. — Bernama