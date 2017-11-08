- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Penang trishaw peddlers affected by recent storm lament the lack of aid
Posted on 8 November 2017 - 05:07pm
Last updated on 8 November 2017 - 06:09pm
Last updated on 8 November 2017 - 06:09pm
GEORGE TOWN: Trishaw peddlers along Jalan Penang are complaining that the flash floods over the weekend have damaged their cycles and they are not getting any aid to get back on their feet.
Ong Sweet Huat, 68, better known as Ah Or, told theSun about seven trishaws could not be used after being hit by flying debris from premises nearby during the storm.
He said that he was resting at a shelter nearby before encountering the unusual weather at about 1am.
"I could not do anything as the weather was really bad. I can only watch helplessly," he said when met with other trishaw peddlers yesterday.
There are 40 peddlers operating in the heritage area.
Ong said the repairs would cost a bit of money and most found it difficult to raise the money.
"Nothing being done," he said when asked whether state government has contributed its assistance.
Ong, however, said few good Samaritans have dropped by to offer their help to them.
The unusual weather on early Sunday has caused worst-ever floods in Penang causing many people to be evacuated on island and mainland.