Perak allocates RM100,000 for post-flood aid in Penang

IPOH: The Perak government has approved an allocation of RM100,000 to buy equipment and goods for use in the post-flood clean-up operation in Penang, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He said the goods would be sent immediately to Penang.

The aid would be coordinated by the chairman of the Rural Development, Agriculture, Plantations, Information and Human Capital Development Committee, Datuk Saarani Mohamad, State Secretary Datuk Seri Abdul Puhat Mat Nayan and chairman of the Women and Family Development, Community Welfare, Housing and Local Government Committee Datuk Rusnah Kassim.

"Do not make this a political issue because this is a humanitarian problem. Penang is our neighbour and the people's problems are above politics," he said to reporters after chairing the weekly meeting of the state executive council here.

Zambry said the aid would not only be in the form of goods and equipment as volunteers would also go to Penang to help the flood victims clean up their houses.

The Mentri Besar also said that the state government had approved a supplementary allocation of RM1 million for a special flood relief fund in preparation for the floods.

"We do not want people to say that we are busy with problems outside the state and are ignoring matters at home," he said.

Zambry advised people living in flood-prone areas, especially near rivers, in the state to prepare for the floods.

"The cities should also be prepared for flash floods," he said.

The Mentri Besar also said that the police must act fast to check the theft of electric and telecommunications cables in several areas of Perak, including Manjung. — Bernama