PM calls on govt agencies to set up value innovation centres

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak today called on each government agency to set up a Value Innovation Centre (VIC) to expedite the process of generating new ideas that can be forwarded to the National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) level.

Saying that he was amazed by the success of Samsung Electronics, Najib said the electronics giant founded in South Korea was always coming up with new ideas and innovative products through VICs set up at each of its branches.

He said Samsung had now become an iconic South Korean brand and conquered the world by dominating a huge segment of the electronics goods sector like smartphones, high definition television sets, washing machines and electronic boards like the ones used at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.

"I am of the view the VIC can be the template for the government. With this, in line with the NBOS concept, the VIC can be deemed as breakthrough innovation which will spread wide and fast." he said at the 2017 Prime Minister's Innovation

Awards presentation ceremony here tonight.

Najib, who is also Finance Minister, said to complete the idea of setting up VICs, the function and role of the existing Innovation Units must be strengthened by creating the Chief Innovation Officer post in each ministry or department.

He said the Chief Innovation Officer will play a key role in mobilising the innovation agenda of the public sector in a more structured and planned way.

Najib also said the Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (Mampu) would lead the data-driven initiative with the cooperation of all ministries and departments.

He said the Open Data Institute (ODI) and Nesta Innovation Foundation in United

Kingdom reported that the open data initiative had helped strengthen the economy and impacted the social cluster.

"Malaysia must promote more data-driven innovations to improve the people-centered service delivery system," said Najib who called on civil servants to be more creative and innovative in coming up with solutions based on technology which are game changers to boost the country's development in facing the Industrial Revolution 4.0.

He said data was an invaluable asset to come up with products based on creativity and innovation.

"The data product can not only generate the country's economic growth but also be a catalyst in creating value for people's prosperity," he said.

The event themed "Innovations Lead TN50 Aspiration" organised by Mampu, is an encouragement and acknowledgement of excellent innovations in the public sector.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa, Public Service Department Director-General Tan Sri Zainal Rahim Seman and Mampu Director-General Datuk Dr Mazlan Yusoff.

Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) through its Ideal Iconography Project Management won the AIPM 2017 top prize which came with a RM1 million prize money.

Second place was won by the Ministry of Higher Education through its Soaring Upwards: "Placing National Higher Education on the Global Stage", while third place went to the Education Ministry and Yayasan AMIR for its Integrity Completes National Education School Programme.

The second and third winners received RM300,000 and RM200,000 respectively, as well as certificates. — Bernama

Tuesday , 07 November 2017