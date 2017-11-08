Police cripple house break-in gang

Posted on 8 November 2017 - 04:36pm Last updated on 8 November 2017 - 06:14pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have crippled a house break-in gang known as "Geng John", believed to be responsible for house break-ins in the Klang Valley.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Lazim revealed the gang seems to favour breaking into homes in Putrajaya.

" A total of seven locals were detained. The mastermind of the gang was arrested on Oct 27 when he forced his way into a woman's house in Precinct 14 in Putrajaya.

The owner was smart, as she alerted the police and her neighbour immediately after she realised her home had been broken into via her CCTV system which was also accessible on her handphone."

Following interrogation of the mastermind, police detained six more men in the vicinity.

Investigators seized several break-in tools, a brass knuckle and gloves from the suspect.

Mazlan said that police were still on the lookout for two other suspects to facilitate investigations into the robberies.

The gang is believed to be involved in eight robberies in Putrajaya, three in Ampang and two in Shah Alam.

Police also recovered mobile phones, computers, watches, tablets and gold during the course of their investigation.

A video of the mastermind's arrest went viral recently.

