Police seek parents of abandoned baby

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are tracking the parents or guardian of a baby that was abandoned at the surau of Petronas petrol station in Taman Equine, Seri Kembangan this morning.

Serdang district police chief ACP Megat Mohamad Aminuddin Megat Alis said the baby, covered with a batik cloth inside a paper bag was found by the public at 7.26am.

"The baby has been confirmed healthy and taken to Serdang Hospital," he said.

He also urged anyone with information about the incident to contact and assist police in the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 317 of the Penal Code for exposure and abandonment of a child under 12 years old by the parents or person having care of the child. — Bernama