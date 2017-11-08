Provide evidence to MACC if Kedah players involved in match-fixing, bribery - Ahmad Bashah

ALOR STAR: The Kedah Football Association (KFA) urged those with evidence of players involved in match-fixing or bribery to lodge a report at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

KFA president Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said if anyone accused Kedah players of accepting bribes during the Malaysia Cup final against Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) last Saturday, they should come forward and lodge a report because such an action is important to uphold the integrity of football in Kedah.

"Those who have posted such news on social media must come forward and report the matter to the MACC and provide them with evidence so that investigations can be carried out," he told reporters after launching the Menteri Besar Cup football competition, here today.

He was commenting on a viral news on social media that seven players from the Kedah team were bribed RM200,000 each.

Ahmad Bashah said accusations without evidence cannot be deemed authentic and as such, those who have made such accusations on social media, should stop their action.

As for a call from the Kedah Umno Youth for the Menteri Besar to step down as the KFA president to avoid any embarrassment from bans to had booed 'him' during the match against JDT on Saturday, Ahmad Bashah said he would continue serving as the president until a decision was made by the KFA executive council.

The Kedah Umno Youth had also requested other 'political leaders' in KFA to step down as well. — Bernama