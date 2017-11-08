Review of Zakir Naik's speeches shows no terrorism: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is satisfied that controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik does not promote terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Zahid, who is also the Home Minister said, the conclusion was drawn after the ministry had gone through all videos and transcripts of speeches made by Zakir, both locallly and overseas.

"We have gone through all of his speeches and none of them were found to promote terrorism," he said.

"The interpretation (of promoting terrorism) was made by several figures overseas. The incident in Dhaka was a perception of that country," he told Dewan Rakyat in his budget winding up speech.

Zahid said so far the Indian government had not sent any request to Malaysia to extradite the preacher.

"I have met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and among the topics that we discussed was on Zakir.

"At that time, there was no request proposed to us in extraditing Zakir," he said.

MORE TO FOLLOW