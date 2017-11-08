Scandal-hit Nissan slashes annual operating profit forecast

TOKYO: Japanese car giant Nissan today downgraded its annual operating profit forecast after a damaging inspection scandal in its domestic market, as its CEO vowed to regain consumers' trust.

Nissan said it now expects to make an operating profit of ¥645 billion (RM24 billion) for the year to March, a cut from its previous forecast of ¥685 billion.

The manufacturer left its forecasts for net profit and sales unchanged at ¥535 billion and ¥11.8 trillion respectively.

Before presenting the figures to journalists, Nissan chief executive Hiroto Saikawa bowed long and deep in apology.

"I would like to express my apologies to customers, partners, dealers and all the people who have been supporting Nissan," said Saikawa.

The scandal has "undermined the trust of all of you", he said, adding: "We would like to do our best to regain the trust of all of you."

Last month, Nissan said it was recalling some 1.2 million cars in Japan that had failed to meet domestic rules on final vehicle inspections.

The company confirmed that tests were performed by staff who were not certified to check the vehicles to Japanese government standards.

The automaker suspended all domestic production for a few weeks before resuming earlier this week, sending its passenger car sales plummeting more than 55% in Japan in October.

"Considering the impact from the inspection issue-related costs in Japan and the pace of progress in our cost-cutting efforts, we are revising down our operating profit forecast," the maker of the Altima sedan said in a statement. – AFP