Situation in flood-hit Kedah improves, evacuees down to 342

SUNGAI PETANI: The situation in the flood-hit areas of Kedah continued to improve, and the number of evacuees dropped to 342 as at 8am today from 373 overnight.

Five relief centres remained open today in three districts, housing the 342 evacuees from 87 families, said Kedah Civil Defence Force director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Zul Khairi Shamsuddin.

He said a relief centre at the hall of Kampung Bujang, Merbok, was closed after the evacuees returned to their homes.

"As of 8am today, two relief centres were still active in the Kuala Muda district, with six evacuees from three families at the hall of Kampung Sungai Pial in Merbok and 55 evacuees from 13 families at the hall of Taman Setia Budi in Pekula.

"In the Kulim district, two relief centres were in operation, housing 31 evacuees from six families at the surau of Kampung Baru Jemerli in Merbau Pulas and 42 evacuees from 11 families at the surau of Teluk Binu in Sidam Kanan," he said.

He also said that one relief centre was still open in the Pendang district, with 208 evacuees from 54 families in Mukim Guar Kepayang. — Bernama