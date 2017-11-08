SPAN to monitor clean water supply in Penang

KUALA LUMPUR: Three of the nine water treatment plans operating in Penang, namely, in Tanjung Bungah, Air Terjun and Pulau Tikus experienced technical break-downs due to floods in the state.

According to the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) two had resumed operations on Nov 6.

Meanwhile, the water treatment plant in Sungai PInang was in the process of recovery but did not adversely affect supply as it was assisted by other plants, and it was expected to fully be operational by Friday, barring a second wave of floods, said SPAN.

The statement said SPAN chairman Datuk Liang Teck Meng today visited water treatment and sewerage plants in Penang following the floods in the state since Nov 4.

He was briefed by a Penang Water Supply Corporation officer. — Bernama