Trump warns ‘rogue regime’ North Korea of grave danger

BEIJING: US President Donald Trump arrived in China today after giving North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un a stark warning, telling him that the nuclear arms he is developing "are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger".

Trump used some of his toughest language yet against North Korea in a wide-ranging address in Seoul that lodged specific accusations of chilling human rights abuses against Pyongyang.

He called on the world to isolate the North by denying it "any form of support, supply or acceptance".

"Do not underestimate us and do not try us," Trump told the North as he wrapped up a visit to the South with a speech to the National Assembly before heading to China, where he is making his first official visit.

Trump painted a dystopian picture of the reclusive North, saying people were suffering in "gulags" and some bribed government officials to work as "slaves" overseas rather than live under the government at home. He offered no evidence to support those accusations.

Trump's return to harsh, uncompromising language against the North came a day after he appeared to dial back the bellicose rhetoric that had fuelled fears in Asia of the risk of arm conflict.

On Tuesday, Trump had even offered diplomatically to "make a deal".

But he went mostly on the attack in yesterday's speech although he did promise a "path to a much better future" for the North if it stopped developing ballistic missiles and agreed to "complete, verifiable and total denuclearisation" – something Pyongyang has vowed never to do.

"We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction. We will not be intimidated. And we will not let the worst atrocities in history be repeated here, on this ground we fought and died to secure.

"The world cannot tolerate the menace of a rogue regime that threatens it with nuclear devastation," Trump said.

Trump and his wife Melania were greeted at Beijing's airport by a military band playing a festive tune and school children jumping up and down and waving American and Chinese flags.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping later toured the Forbidden City with their wives. – Reuters