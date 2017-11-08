A year after cash ban, India’s black money market is thriving

NEW DELHI: When India declared most bank notes unuseable a year ago in an effort to flush out tax cheats, one steel manufacturer was so spooked he resolved to do business by the book in future.

But 12 months on from the shock move, the industrialist says he has gone back to cash under the table at the insistence of his buyers – undermining government claims that the bold scheme has cleaned up India's graft-ridden economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision last November to withdraw India's high-value rupee bills was intended to root out a culture of tax evasion so widespread it had become the norm.

His Bharatiya Janata Party had won the 2014 election on a promise to root out corruption, which had led to popular disillusionment with the previous government.

But the move wrought havoc on businesses in Asia's third-largest economy, causing growth to slump to levels not seen since Modi was elected.

Now, as businesses from streetside stalls to wholesalers rekindle their love affair with cash, Modi is coming under pressure to explain whether the most controversial policy of his tenure was worth the economic pain.

The steel producer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said his efforts to keep business above board backfired when his buyers insisted on paying cash – and keeping their payments off the books.

"They said, 'we have cash at home, and if you want to be paid, we can pay you in cash immediately, but we cannot arrange a bank payment'," he said. — AFP