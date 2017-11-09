13 proposed additional allowances for low-ranked police to be reviewed (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry has submitted 13 proposed additional allowances for low-ranked members of the police force to be reviewed by the Public Service Department.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Masir Kujat said the proposals were aimed at helping them deal with the rising cost of living.

"If approved, it will help the police personnel with low salaries as each rank will be given an incentive."

Masir said this in the Dewan Rakyat today in reply to a question from Datuk Fauzi Abdul Rahman (PKR-Indera Mahkota) on steps taken to assist low-ranked police personnel tackle the rising cost of living.

He said the government was also carrying out various other efforts to safeguard the welfare of police personnel and their families.

“When tabling the 2018 Budget, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had also announced the building of 10,000 units of 1Malaysia Public Servants Housing-PDRM, realising that many retired police personnel are still living in rented houses.

“PDRM has also been allocated RM30.5 million for the maintenance of its staff quarters, offices and other facilities. Besides these, there were 13 quarters extension projects for 2016,” said Masir.

He said the health screening centre set up at Bukit Aman as a pioneer project to facilitate health checks for police personnel would also be expanded in future.

“We also provide transit houses for family members accompanying those police personnel receiving treatment at hospitals, while there are 19 haemodialysis centres across the country that provide free treatment for police personnel with kidney disease.”

Masir said childcare centres and kindergartens had also been set up at workplaces and PDRM housing complexes to reduce the cost of sending their children to other care centres.

To a supplementary question from Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali (BN-Bagan Serai) on proactive approaches taken to ensure police personnel were not involved in corruption, he said PDRM’s Department of Integrity and Standard Compliance was doing the monitoring and taking action against the errant personnel. — Bernama