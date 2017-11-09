7-Eleven boosts fund with RM50k donation

PETALING JAYA: Everyone's favourite convenience store 7-Eleven Malaysia has stepped forward with a RM50,000 donation to theSun's Flood Relief Fund which will be channelled to Mercy Malaysia for immediate on-site health and medical relief operations in Penang.

Its general manager (marketing) Ronan Lee yesterday handed a mock cheque for the donation to theSun's managing editor Freddie Ng.

"We at 7-Eleven Malaysia always believe in supporting our local community through charity activities as corporate social responsibility is an integral part of our company," said Lee.

"We truly understand how devastating this is for the flood victims, and are happy to make a contribution that will go towards providing immediate relief and help them recover sooner."

For its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, 7-Eleven Malaysia was recognised this year with a CSR Malaysia award for Company of the Year Award (Retail Category).

In 2014, 7-Eleven Malaysia had also contributed RM50,000 to theSun's Typhoon Haiyan Relief Fund towards disaster relief operations by Mercy Malaysia.

theSun's Flood Relief Fund which was launced on Monday has so far raised over RM88,000.