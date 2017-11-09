Assembly should not interfere in issue on Dr Mahathir's statement: Speaker

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting should not interfere in the issue concerning the statement by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, which was alleged to have insulted the Bugis ethnic group.

State Assembly Speaker, Hannah Yeoh said this was because the Royal Address by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah last Friday urged that the matter be investigated by the authorities.

"The Tuanku's speech said that it was for the police to investigate the matter. That was in the last paragraph (of the media statement).

"Tuanku did not ask the Assembly to investigate. The Tuanku said that it was the authorities that would investigate the matter. So why should the Assembly interfere," she said at a media conference after the Selangor State Assembly sitting, here today.

Yeoh was commenting on the memorandum handed over by a Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) State Assemblyman to the Sultan of Selangor today to protest the action by the Selangor State Assembly, which rejected the motion to debate the statement by Dr Mahathir.

Yeoh yesterday rejected the emergency motion submitted by Datuk Abduk Shukor Idrus (BN-Kuang) to debate the issue.

Selangor BN State Assemblyman coordinator Datuk Mat Nadzari Ahmad Dahlan said the memorandum was to support the Royal address that expressed displeasure at the statement.

The State Assembly sitting was adjourned until tomorrow. — Bernama