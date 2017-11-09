Auto-tracking CCTVs to be installed by 2019 in bid to fight crime (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A modern, auto tracking High-Definition closed-circuit television (CCTV) system is expected to be installed in about 200 hotspots nationwide within the next two years.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this was among a number of measures taken by the government in its bid to digitalise assets and operations of the police in combating crime in the country through modern policing.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said a two-month feasibility study (or proof of concept - POC) has been conducted by the police, and that the government would assess the efficiency report before submitting it to the Performance Management and Delivery Unit (Pemandu).

"Pemandu will then look at the technology utilisation and financial package required for the implementation of the system.

"Following that, implementation of the system will begin, within a period of 24 months," he told a press conference after giving a keynote address at the Huawei Asia-Pacific Innovation Day 2017.

He said it was also pertinent not to delay the implementation of the new system, explaining that technology is ever-changing.

Ahmad Zahid said the implementation period includes coordinating with the relevant local authorities and enforcement agencies, as well as the installation of the new CCTVs.

He also pointed out that the 200 hotspots that have been identified by the police are those with high and frequent crime rates, spots with high drug problems and locations with a high number of road accidents.

On how the advanced auto-tracking CCTVs would help combat crime, Ahmad Zahid said the current CCTVs can't track movement, but the new system can.

"So what it can do is help us nab criminals in a shorter time, let's say 15 hours instead of 15 days," he said.

Ahmad Zahid also said public perception on the crime rate was not reflective of the 47% reduction in the country's crime index rate.

"Even without installing these advanced CCTVs, we managed to reduce the crime rate. Imagine what the police can do after this," he said.

Earlier in his keynote address, Ahmad Zahid said Malaysia's National Research and Development Centre for ICT (Mimos) is working closely with Huawei to develop an advanced video and facial analysis system.