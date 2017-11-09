Crane falls on two cars in Kampung Baru

KUALA LUMPUR: A crane at a construction site in Kampung Baru here fell this morning, crushing two cars under it.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department director Khirudin Drahman also confirmed that one woman was hurt in the incident and she has since been rushed to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL).

UDA Holdings Berhad, which is building on the construction site, released a statement stating that it would conduct a thorough investigation of the incident.

"A detailed and thorough investigation will be done to find out the cause of this incident," read the statement.

"UDA management has also asked the authorities to cordon off the area and close immediately."

It expressed regrets over the incident and said it would take all measures to ensure that this does not happen again.

The statement further read that it would provide more information as soon as the investigation is complete.

The crane was positioned on top of the building under construction when its boom crashed onto the road.