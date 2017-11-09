Durian as valuable as iPhone X in China: Ahmad Shabery

KUALA LUMPUR: The value of the Malaysian durian in China is equal to the newly launched smartphone iPhone X, said Agriculture and Agro-based Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

Speaking in the Dewan Rakyat, he said Malaysians should not see the ministry's effort of promoting the fruit in China as something negative.

"There are those who say the Chinese will only queue for two things, when the US launched the iPhone X and (to taste) the Malaysian durian.

"We do export other local fruits such as pineapple, but the durian is extraordinary in terms of its value and we should be proud of it," he said during the question and answer session.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Sim Tong Him (Independent - Kota Melaka) who asked about the ministry's effort in maintaining the price of durian so that it would be affordable to locals.

Ahmad Shabery said the ministry realised the recent hike in durian prices locally, especially the highly sought-after 'Musang King'.

He however attributed the price hike to the decrease in production and not due to exports to China.

"Based on recent statistics this year, the production was only at 20% to 30% from the usual. This is the reason for the high price," he added.