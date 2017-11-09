Fire in Russian foreign spy building

MOSCOW: A fire broke out at the headquarters of the highly-secretive Russian Foreign Intelligence service (SVR) on the outskirts of Moscow on Wednesday, the agency told AFP.

One person was missing in the blaze at the SVR's Yasenevo headquarters outside the capital's main ring road, according to the news agency Interfax.

"There is a fire on the site," a spokeswoman for the service who declined to give her name told AFP.

"We cannot provide any further comment until the situation becomes clearer."

More than 15 fire trucks were sent to tackle the blaze, which broke out in the basement of the building, according to a source quoted by Interfax.

Firefighters saved two others who were reported missing in the facility, the news agency said. — AFP