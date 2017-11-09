Grab and Uber offer discounted rides to Penangites after floods

GEORGE TOWN: Following the devastating floods which hit Penang last weekend, ride hailing services Grab and Uber are offering discounted rides to Penangites for a certain period.

Head of Grab Car Justin Tiew said the company is offering promotional prices to ensure those affected could commute easier and without any hassle.

He said effective Nov 9 till Nov 26 from 7am to 7pm, those interested to use the service can key in the promo code of GRAB4PG to enjoy RM5 off for 25 rides which is available on all Grab services in Penang.

He said the company will not be taking any commissions from Penang drivers till further notice.

Tiew said this during a press conference attended by Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng and exco members at the state Legislature Assembly lobby today.

He said Grab is also engaging car wash services and offering discounted carwash services to its drivers whose cars need cleaning as a result of the floods and further details will be released soon.

Uber's marketing executive Natasha Ang Ai Lin told the media the public can key in UBERFORPENANG when using the service from Nov 9 to Nov 26 from 7am till 7pm.

Lim welcomed the services provided by both ride hailing companies and expressed gratitude for their commitment.

"It comes on time during this distress," he said, adding that many affected Penangites can use these transport services when travelling from one place to another.