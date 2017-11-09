Home for poor students in need of funds

GEORGE TOWN: The Light House in Jalan Penang, a centre for the poor and marginalised, is appealing for financial aid for repair works after two of its dormitories were damaged in a freak storm.

Its senior manager, Bele Joseph, 57, told theSun that the dormitories which housed poor students and workers of a bakery had a roof leak.

He said parts of the roof at the two premises near the entrance were blown away.

"We need about RM200,000 for repair works.

"Furniture, including wardrobes and cupboards, and clothes were among the items damaged," he said and appealed for contributions from the public.

Joseph said donations have been trickling in after the plight of the home was highlighted on social media.

He said the bakery, thrift shop and laundry were also affected by the unexpected storm.

"Many thanks to those who wish to contribute," he said, adding that those who wish to contribute, can contact him at 019-4800319.