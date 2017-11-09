Man who splashed MPSJ officer with harmful liquid arrested

SERDANG: Police have arrested a man who lashed out at a Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) officer and splashed an irritant liquid on him after his haphazardly parked car was clamped in Bandar Puteri Puchong on Tuesday.

Serdang police chief ACP Megat Mohamad Aminuddin Megat Alias said the suspect was picked up at around 10.30pm on Nov 8 in Bandar Kinrara.

"The man who is in his 50's and is unemployed, confessed to having sprayed the officer with liquid during the altercation and threw away the canister when he fled the scene," he said.

Police have remanded the suspect to aid in investigations. Megat Mohamad Aminuddin also said that the suspect has no prior records.

The enforcement officer in question and his colleague were on duty at about 12.40pm on Tuesday when they spotted the white Honda Civic which was not parked in a parking lot near a restaurant on Jalan Puteri 1/4.

The enforcement officer proceeded to clamp a wheel of the car and moments later a man and his wife showed up.

Megat Mohamad Aminuddin said the couple were aggressive and scolded the officer before the man splashed the liquid on the officer's face.

He said the officer told police that there was a burning sensation in his eyes and his vision was blurry.

He added the officer also suffered breathing difficulties.

It is learnt that the couple fled the scene soon after leaving their car behind.